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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S&P ups India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7%

S&P ups India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7%

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

S&P Global Ratings raised India's GDP growth projections for the current fiscal to 7 per cent, citing robust economic activity and forecasting that the RBI could hike interest rates by 25 basis points in FY27. In its Economic Activity for Asia Pacific report, S&P estimates consumer inflation to average 5.1 per cent in FY27. The Indian economy grew higher than expected at 7.8 per cent in the June quarter. S&P said factors like robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, strong goods exports, and accelerating government investment have driven the growth.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST