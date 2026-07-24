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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S&S Power Switchgear arm bags over Rs 8-cr order from Siemens Energy India

S&S Power Switchgear arm bags over Rs 8-cr order from Siemens Energy India

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

S&S Power Switchgear announced that its subsidiary, S&S Power Switchgear Equipment (SSPSE), has secured a purchase order worth more than Rs 8 crore from Siemens Energy India for the supply of isolators for the KCC Wagdari package in Maharashtra.

The company said the order strengthens its ongoing partnership with Siemens Energy India. The contract will be executed in the next financial year in line with the agreed delivery schedule.

The company clarified that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither the company's promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.

 

S&S Power Switchgear operates in the transmission and distribution equipment segment, offering power sector-focused switchgear, protection and control (P&C) solutions, and related electrical systems, products and services.

For Q4 FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.90 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 65.07 crore.

The counter dropped 4.94% to Rs 307.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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