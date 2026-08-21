S&S Power Switchgear hits the roof after subsidiary bags Rs 50-cr order from Vedanta Aluminium

S&S Power Switchgear hit the upper circuit of 10% to Rs 296.75 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Hamilton Research & Technology (HART), has received a purchase order worth Rs 50 crore from Vedanta Aluminium Metal.

The order involves the supply of pot control systems, along with installation and commissioning services. The order will be executed partly during the current financial year, with the balance to be completed in the following financial year.

The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also stated that neither the promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

S&S Power Switchgear operates in the transmission and distribution equipment segment and provides switchgear, protection and control (P&C) solutions, along with related electrical systems, products and services for the power sector.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 20% year on year (YoY) to Rs 71.21 crore in Q1 FY27.

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