S & T Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.050.04-340.00-250.00-0.14-0.05-0.14-0.06-0.14-0.06

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