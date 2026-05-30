S & T Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1775.00% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1775.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1270.59% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.750.04 1775 2.330.17 1271 OPM %-6.67-1075.00 --6.87-76.47 - PBDT0.01-0.38 LP 0.020.06 -67 PBT0.01-0.39 LP 00.04 -100 NP0.01-0.39 LP 00.04 -100
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST