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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S & T Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

S & T Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Sales rise 1775.00% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1775.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1270.59% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.750.04 1775 2.330.17 1271 OPM %-6.67-1075.00 --6.87-76.47 - PBDT0.01-0.38 LP 0.020.06 -67 PBT0.01-0.39 LP 00.04 -100 NP0.01-0.39 LP 00.04 -100

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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