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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S V Global Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

S V Global Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 63.01% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net Loss of S V Global Mill reported to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.01% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.12% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.641.73 -63 3.456.65 -48 OPM %-2867.19-15.03 --591.888.87 - PBDT-17.11-0.59 -2800 -17.551.19 PL PBT-17.43-0.68 -2463 -18.290.85 PL NP-15.68-0.82 -1812 -9.030.34 PL

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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