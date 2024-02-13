Sensex (    %)
                        
Saanvi Advisors standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Saanvi Advisors rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-300.00 -PBDT0.070.03 133 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.050.02 150
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

