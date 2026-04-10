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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy arm bags order worth Rs 109 crore

Saatvik Green Energy arm bags order worth Rs 109 crore

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Saatvik Green Energy said its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received and accepted orders worth Rs 108.75 crore from leading domestic independent power producers and EPC players.

The orders are for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and are scheduled to be executed by September 2026. The company confirmed that the contracts are commercial in nature, awarded by domestic entities, and do not fall under related party transactions.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 144.1% to Rs 98.72 crore on a 142.6% jump in net sales to Rs 1257.02 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy rose 0.57% to close at Rs 420.95 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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