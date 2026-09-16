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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 1,042-cr solar module order

Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 1,042-cr solar module order

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Saatvik Green Energy announced that it has received and accepted an order worth Rs 1,041.63 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by December 2027. The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also stated that neither the promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 95.49% to Rs 5.51 crore on a 44.20% fall in revenue from operations of Rs 511.01 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.68% to close at Rs 389.65 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:04 AM IST