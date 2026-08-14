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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 132-cr solar module order

Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 132-cr solar module order

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Saatvik Green Energy announced that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received and accepted an order worth Rs 132 crore from a leading independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by March 2027. The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also stated that neither the promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

 

The companys net profit declined 36% to Rs 60.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.95% to Rs 1,607.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 918.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

The counter rose 0.06% to Rs 442.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 10:31 AM IST