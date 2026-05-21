Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 36.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 74.95% to Rs 1607.66 crore

Net profit of Saatvik Green Energy declined 36.00% to Rs 60.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.95% to Rs 1607.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 918.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.40% to Rs 357.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 110.73% to Rs 4548.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2158.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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