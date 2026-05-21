Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 36.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 74.95% to Rs 1607.66 croreNet profit of Saatvik Green Energy declined 36.00% to Rs 60.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.95% to Rs 1607.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 918.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.40% to Rs 357.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 110.73% to Rs 4548.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2158.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1607.66918.94 75 4548.442158.39 111 OPM %6.7017.09 -11.9115.08 - PBDT101.10143.59 -30 509.76315.37 62 PBT77.78131.66 -41 445.60284.21 57 NP60.6194.71 -36 357.30217.33 64
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST