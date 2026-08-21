Saatvik Green Energy rallies after arm bags Rs 190-cr solar module order
Saatvik Green Energy jumped 4.88% to Rs 420 after the company's material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries has received an order from reputed independent power producer/EPC player to supply solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.The identity of the customer was not disclosed. The order, valued at Rs 190 crore, is scheduled to be executed by March 2027
Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 95.49% to Rs 5.51 crore on 44.20% fall in revenue from operations 511.01 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:05 AM IST