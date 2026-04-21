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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy rises after bagging Rs 71 cr solar module supply order

Saatvik Green Energy rises after bagging Rs 71 cr solar module supply order

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Saatvik Green Energy rose 2.52% to Rs 476 after its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, received and accepted an order worth Rs 71.25 crore from a domestic independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

The order is commercial in nature and is scheduled to be executed by May 2026. The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 144.1% to Rs 98.72 crore on a 142.6% jump in net sales to Rs 1257.02 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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