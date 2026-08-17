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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Solar signs MoU with Govt. of Odisha

Saatvik Solar signs MoU with Govt. of Odisha

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

To set up 3.6 GW solar cell manufacturing unit in Gopalpur

Saatvik Solar Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), Government of Odisha, for setting up a 3.6 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, Odisha.

The proposed facility marks an important step in Saatvik Solar's plans to further expand its manufacturing capabilities in Odisha and contribute to the development of the state's renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem. The project is also expected to create employment opportunities and support the development of the wider industrial ecosystem in the region.

 

The new facility will form part of Saatvik Solar's broader manufacturing development at Gopalpur, where the company is already progressing with its Phase I integrated manufacturing facility. Phase I has achieved key construction and installation milestones and is now advancing towards commissioning. Tool installation is progressing well, with ramp-up set to commence shortly marking a significant step towards operational readiness.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:51 AM IST