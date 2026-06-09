SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

SAB Electronics Devices reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

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