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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net Loss of SAB Events & Governance Now Media reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.590.57 4 2.431.74 40 OPM %-23.73-17.54 -8.64-20.11 - PBDT-0.14-0.10 -40 0.210.06 250 PBT-0.17-0.30 43 -0.42-0.74 43 NP-0.17-0.30 43 -0.42-0.74 43

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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