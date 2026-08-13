Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksGoogle Pixel 11 Launched in IndiaMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net Loss of SAB Events & Governance Now Media reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.450.41 10 OPM %-42.22-9.76 -PBDT-0.19-0.04 -375 PBT-0.19-0.24 21 NP-0.19-0.24 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 49.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 49.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 235.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 235.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST