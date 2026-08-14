SAB Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of SAB Industries declined 38.23% to Rs 28.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.416.47-10.303.2528.8946.6128.7146.5428.7146.48

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