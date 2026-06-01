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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Sales decline 8.14% to Rs 12.64 crore

Net Loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 10.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.14% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.39% to Rs 30.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.6413.76 -8 30.3146.91 -35 OPM %-46.84-55.16 -2.38-37.18 - PBDT-9.93-11.07 10 -0.92-20.42 95 PBT-10.23-11.19 9 -1.50-20.74 93 NP-10.67-11.26 5 -2.07-21.10 90

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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