Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 7.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 21.79 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals declined 7.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.7920.774.916.260.880.950.490.530.370.40

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