Sachin Ahir joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena, files nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson

In a fresh setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), senior MLC Sachin Ahir joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday and filed his nomination for the post of deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the Mahayuti alliance candidate.

Ahir filed his nomination in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. The ruling alliance enjoys a majority in the Legislative Council, making Ahir the frontrunner for the post.

A former MLA from Worli and a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray, Ahir began his political career with the Congress before moving to the Nationalist Congress Party. He joined the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019 and remained with the Uddhav Thackeray faction after the party split in 2022.

Welcoming Ahir into the party, Shinde said the senior leader had worked extensively for Mumbai's local communities and former textile mill workers. Responding to questions on the anti-defection law, Shinde said Ahir had been elected to the Legislative Council in 2022 as a Shiv Sena member and argued that, technically, it remained the same political party despite the split.

Reacting to the development, Aaditya Thackeray downplayed the defection, saying his party was no longer surprised by leaders switching sides after holding important positions.

Ahir's move comes days after six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, further strengthening the ruling faction and dealing another blow to the opposition camp.

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