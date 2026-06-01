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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 81.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 81.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 270.94 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 81.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 154.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 270.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 189.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 972.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1036.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales270.94289.78 -7 972.731036.45 -6 OPM %26.3331.53 -54.6240.23 - PBDT-29.3916.54 PL 210.2155.67 278 PBT-68.37-15.27 -348 71.02-71.35 LP NP81.14-154.57 LP 26.31-189.48 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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