Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 81.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 270.94 croreNet profit of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 81.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 154.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 270.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 189.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 972.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1036.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales270.94289.78 -7 972.731036.45 -6 OPM %26.3331.53 -54.6240.23 - PBDT-29.3916.54 PL 210.2155.67 278 PBT-68.37-15.27 -348 71.02-71.35 LP NP81.14-154.57 LP 26.31-189.48 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST