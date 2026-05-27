Sadhana Nitro Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 81.58% to Rs 9.11 crore

Net loss of Sadhana Nitro Chem reported to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 81.58% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 86.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 49.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

9.1149.4749.67165.55-250.4926.74-106.8025.59-30.208.82-70.9526.69-34.334.97-87.2811.51-33.624.10-86.427.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News