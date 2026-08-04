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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 588.58 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 5.43% to Rs 47.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 588.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 527.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales588.58527.83 12 OPM %12.8115.02 -PBDT80.0982.88 -3 PBT61.0565.44 -7 NP47.7550.49 -5

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST