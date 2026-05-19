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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Safari Industries (India) reports flat Q4 profit; revenue rises 12%

Safari Industries (India) reports flat Q4 profit; revenue rises 12%

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Safari Industries (India) reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.47 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 37.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 12.40% year-on-year to Rs 473.30 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 13.92%, while revenue declined 7.62% compared with the previous quarter.

Total expenses increased 14.22% year-on-year to Rs 431.38 crore, driven by higher raw material and employee costs. The cost of materials consumed rose 5.80% to Rs 164.52 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 21.97% to Rs 38.24 crore.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) also saw a marginal decline to Rs 49.06 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 49.43 crore a year earlier.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 17.47% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 167.76 crore, while revenue increased 15.54% to Rs 2,047.02 crore.

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Net cash used in operating activities stood at Rs 173.36 crore in FY26, compared with net cash from operating activities of Rs 57.32 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (100%), subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or before 3 September 2026, after applicable tax deductions.

Safari Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.

The counter added 0.31% to Rs 1,431.60 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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