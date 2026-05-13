Sagility consolidated net profit rises 41.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 2024.26 crore

Net profit of Sagility rose 41.17% to Rs 257.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 2024.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1568.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.53% to Rs 924.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 7192.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5569.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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