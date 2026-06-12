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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagility gains after arm signs pact to acquire US-based CareSeed

Sagility gains after arm signs pact to acquire US-based CareSeed

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Sagility added 1.73% to Rs 39.32 after its step-down subsidiary, Sagility LLC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based CareSeed, a healthcare analytics firm.

The acquisition, approved by the board of directors at its meeting held on June 11, 2026, is a cash transaction. The deal is expected to be completed on the same date.

CareSeed, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, reported a turnover of USD 5.1 million in CY2025. The company operates in the US healthcare analytics and technology space, offering NCQA-certified HEDIS reporting, medical record review, chart abstraction, and regulatory analytics solutions for health plans.

Sagility said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to strengthen healthcare quality measurement and risk adjustment capabilities and expand into STAR performance management and care gap closure services.

 

CareSeed currently serves around 30 mid-sized US health plans, primarily in the Medicare Advantage segment. Its cloud-based platforms, Forecast and Harvest, support HEDIS reporting, audit readiness, and regulatory compliance.

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The company said the acquisition will enhance its healthcare quality and Stars capabilities and enable expansion into integrated quality orchestration across payer ecosystems.

The deal is expected to strengthen Sagilitys position in the US healthcare payer market and create cross-selling opportunities across technology and clinical services.

Sagility is a global provider of technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the U.S. healthcare industry.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 257.73 crore on 29.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,024.26 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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