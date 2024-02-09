Sensex (    %)
                        
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 18.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 7.52% to Rs 2.46 crore
Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 18.52% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.52% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.462.66 -8 OPM %55.6959.40 -PBDT0.470.43 9 PBT0.350.31 13 NP0.220.27 -19
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

