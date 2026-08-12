Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.651.7433.3341.950.270.330.170.240.170.21

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