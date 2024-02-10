Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 32.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 134.58 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 32.98% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 134.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 120.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales134.58120.03 12 OPM %9.2512.79 -PBDT10.4813.14 -20 PBT4.376.70 -35 NP3.174.73 -33
