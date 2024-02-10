Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 32.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 134.58 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 32.98% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 134.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 120.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.134.58120.039.2512.7910.4813.144.376.703.174.73