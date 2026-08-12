Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 146.24% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 258.42 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 146.24% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 258.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales258.42214.19 21 OPM %15.119.44 -PBDT41.1720.67 99 PBT35.5014.49 145 NP26.5210.77 146
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:21 PM IST