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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 147.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 147.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 28.60% to Rs 194.09 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 147.07% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.60% to Rs 194.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.02% to Rs 29.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 676.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 600.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales194.09150.93 29 676.83600.53 13 OPM %9.678.43 -9.029.07 - PBDT20.2612.05 68 63.8951.01 25 PBT13.915.67 145 39.3726.18 50 NP10.554.27 147 29.0019.46 49

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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