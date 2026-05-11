Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 147.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.60% to Rs 194.09 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 147.07% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.60% to Rs 194.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.02% to Rs 29.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 676.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 600.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

194.09150.93676.83600.539.678.439.029.0720.2612.0563.8951.0113.915.6739.3726.1810.554.2729.0019.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News