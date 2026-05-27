Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 54.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital declined 54.05% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.82% to Rs 12.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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