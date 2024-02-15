Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 64.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital declined 64.21% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.110.20-527.27-405.003.832.823.012.800.681.90