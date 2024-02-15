Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 64.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 45.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Sai Capital declined 64.21% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.110.20 -45 OPM %-527.27-405.00 -PBDT3.832.82 36 PBT3.012.80 8 NP0.681.90 -64
