Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 3.28% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.230.15-273.91-420.005.424.994.884.403.153.05

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