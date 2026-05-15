Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 602.14 croreNet profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 18.09% to Rs 104.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 602.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 105.08% to Rs 348.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 2192.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1694.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales602.14579.51 4 2192.491694.57 29 OPM %29.3227.19 -28.7923.94 - PBDT184.25156.29 18 641.05366.28 75 PBT138.94118.80 17 474.19227.70 108 NP104.2488.27 18 348.91170.13 105
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST