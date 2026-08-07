Friday, August 07, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 554.29 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 21.22% to Rs 73.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 554.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 496.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales554.29496.42 12 OPM %26.7024.36 -PBDT143.91118.47 21 PBT97.9780.75 21 NP73.2960.46 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 20.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 20.05% in the June 2026 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 67.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 67.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST