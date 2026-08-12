Sai Parenteral's consolidated net profit rises 457.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 435.10% to Rs 178.67 crore

Net profit of Sai Parenteral's rose 457.75% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 435.10% to Rs 178.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.178.6733.3913.1614.2317.903.459.792.017.921.42

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