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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks (Kalamandir) climbs after Q4 PAT surges 142% YoY

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) climbs after Q4 PAT surges 142% YoY

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) surged 8.21% to Rs 117.30 after the company reported strong profit growth for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 32.65 crore in Q4 FY26, up 141.67% from Rs 13.51 crore in Q4 FY25. However, profit declined 14.39% sequentially from Rs 38.14 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 5.07% YoY to Rs 419.06 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 398.84 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 1.90% sequentially from Rs 411.25 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 43.81 crore in Q4 FY26, up 11.05% from Rs 39.45 crore in Q4 FY25 but declined 14.25% from Rs 51.09 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

EBITDA stood at Rs 61.22 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.76% YoY from Rs 58.44 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin remained broadly stable at 14.61% compared with 14.65% a year ago.

Gross margin improved 37 bps YoY to 42.08% in Q4 FY26 from 41.71% in Q4 FY25.

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On the cost front, employee expenses increased 9.85% YoY to Rs 61.22 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 55.73 crore in Q4 FY25. Other expenses rose 3.26% to Rs 53.89 crore from Rs 52.19 crore.

Interest cost declined 21.13% YoY to Rs 8.21 crore from Rs 10.41 crore, while depreciation expense fell 1% to Rs 13.87 crore from Rs 14.01 crore.

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 13.11% YoY to Rs 1,653.67 crore from Rs 1,462.01 crore in FY25. Profit before tax increased 32.81% to Rs 189.55 crore from Rs 142.72 crore, while profit after tax surged 65.03% to Rs 140.92 crore from Rs 85.39 crore.

FY26 EBITDA rose 23.13% YoY to Rs 260.59 crore from Rs 211.64 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 15.76% from 14.48%. Gross margin improved to 42.07% in FY26 from 41.78% in FY25.

Net cash from operating activities surged to Rs 322.53 crore in FY26 from Rs 106.78 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 (75% of face value) per equity share of nominal value of Rs 2 each for the FY 2025-26.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is a South India-based apparel retailer with a strong presence in the saree segment.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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