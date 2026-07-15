Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 14.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.04% to Rs 375.08 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 14.68% to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 375.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 379.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.375.08379.0213.8315.0749.2554.4334.4140.2325.6430.05

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