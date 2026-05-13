Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 419.06 croreNet profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 141.67% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 419.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.03% to Rs 140.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 1653.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1462.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales419.06398.84 5 1653.671462.01 13 OPM %14.6114.65 -15.7614.48 - PBDT57.6853.46 8 248.55195.43 27 PBT43.8139.45 11 189.55142.72 33 NP32.6513.51 142 140.9285.39 65
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST