SAIL PAT declines to Rs 1,011 crore in Q4 FY24

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported 3.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,011.22 crore on 4.03% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 27,957.99 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

EBITDA stood at Rs 3,829 crore in March 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 12.58% as compared with Rs 3,401 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Sales volume de-grew to 4.56 million tonnes (MT) in the fourth quarter of FY24 as compared to 4.68 MT reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Crude steel production rose 1.41% to 5.02 MT during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 43.62% to Rs 2,733.11 crore in FY24 as against Rs 1,903.07 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 1,05,374.59 in FY24 over FY23.

The company said that it has achieved its best ever performance in production and sales for the financial year. The crude steel production and sales volume have registered a growth of 5.2% and 5.1% respectively during FY24 over CPLY.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

Commenting on the results, chairman of SAIL said, The Indian Steel Markets have remained quite robust showcasing continual growth in demand. SAIL has been taking various initiatives towards increasing volumes, adding value added products to its product basket and improving efficiency levels which is reflected in the improved physical performance year on year. The company will continue to work on improving its performance further to tap into the buoyancy in the growing Indian Steel Market.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive and defence industries and for sale in export markets.

The scrip rose 2.16% to currently trade at Rs 172.80 on the BSE.

Profit before tax and exceptional items stood at Rs 1,830.91 crore in Q4 FY24, up 20.46% from Rs 1,519.93 crore in same quarter last year.