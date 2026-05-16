SAIL reports 43% surge in Q4 PAT to Rs 1,680 cr

Steel Authority of India reported a 42.57% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,679.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,177.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 5.10% to Rs 30,813.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax surged 66.52% to Rs 2,653.46 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,593.39 crore a year earlier. The state-owned steelmaker also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 329.78 crore during the period.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 4,762 crore, registering a growth of 25.94% over Rs 3,781 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses rose marginally by 1.75% year-on-year to Rs 28,515.79 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of materials consumed declined 6.81% to Rs 12,018.54 crore, while employee benefits expenses fell 18.90% to Rs 2,666.68 crore.

Sales volume remained largely flat at 5.32 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY26 compared with 5.33 MT in Q4 FY25. Crude steel production also remained stable at 5.08 MT during the quarter, against 5.09 MT in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, net profit jumped 46.72% to Rs 1,835.47 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,251 crore in Q4 FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.10% year-on-year to Rs 30,813.49 crore.

Dr A.K. Panda stated, "Our performance reflects the inherent strength of our core operations, supported by focused efforts to expand market presence and align our product portfolio with evolving demand. The growth in sales volumes, coupled with a reduction in inventory and borrowings, has reinforced our profitability, with PBT and PAT registering growth of 44% and 50.5% over the corresponding previous year, respectively. Going forward, we will place sharper emphasis on increasing the share of value-added and special steel in our portfolio. The encouraging outlook for domestic steel consumption, driven by sustained infrastructure development, augurs well for our expansion plans. We remain committed to delivering consistent value and long-term growth to our stakeholders."

Meanwhile, the board of the Steel Authority of India has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, representing 23.5% of the companys paid-up equity share capital. The proposed dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company said the date of the AGM will be announced in due course.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive, and defense industries, as well as for export markets. As of the December 2025 quarter, the Government of India holds a 65% stake in the company.

The scrip dropped 3.37% to end at Rs 192.35 on Friday, 16 May 2025.

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