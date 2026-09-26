Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAIL signs MoU with BCCL for joint development of coal blocks

SAIL signs MoU with BCCL for joint development of coal blocks

Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

SAIL has signed an MoU with BCCL for the joint development and operation of SAIL's Indikatta Ramnagore and BCCL's East of Damagoria (Kalyaneshwari) coal blocks in West Bengal.

The MoU is aimed at developing domestic sources of coking coal.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive, and defense industries, as well as for export markets.

The company reported a 120.80% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,644.05 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 1.25% to Rs 26,245.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

 

Shares of Steel Authority of India rose 0.43% to close at Rs 184.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dhanuka Agritech launches new products for domestic market

Dhanuka Agritech launches new products for domestic market

Promoter Group commits capital infusion of Rs 650 cr into Aequs

Promoter Group commits capital infusion of Rs 650 cr into Aequs

NTPC Green Energy commissions 81.34 MW solar capacity at Bikaner, Rajasthan

NTPC Green Energy commissions 81.34 MW solar capacity at Bikaner, Rajasthan

RCFL bags Rs 797-cr order from Larsen & Toubro

RCFL bags Rs 797-cr order from Larsen & Toubro

ArMee Infotech IPO subscribed 2.62 times

ArMee Infotech IPO subscribed 2.62 times

Buzzing :

Asian Games 2026 LIVEAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyCJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST