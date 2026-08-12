Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 3.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.10% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 3.16% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.423.6289.3788.671.240.931.240.930.920.95

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