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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 59.21 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 12.79% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 59.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.2153.50 11 OPM %16.7721.74 -PBDT12.8915.00 -14 PBT12.1214.18 -15 NP9.3410.71 -13

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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