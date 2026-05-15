Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 31.10% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.54% to Rs 64.42 croreNet profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 31.10% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.54% to Rs 64.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.29% to Rs 45.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 236.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.4250.91 27 236.83201.91 17 OPM %22.0420.60 -21.8619.32 - PBDT16.8413.91 21 62.9250.86 24 PBT16.0913.08 23 59.6347.34 26 NP13.1110.00 31 45.8035.98 27
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST