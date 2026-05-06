Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net profit of Saj Hotels declined 5.56% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.34% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 16.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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