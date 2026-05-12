Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 91.32% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.52% to Rs 71.10 croreNet profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 91.32% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.52% to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.17% to Rs 30.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.76% to Rs 251.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.1050.24 42 251.74177.58 42 OPM %36.9131.31 -27.3727.98 - PBDT24.0011.71 105 63.3242.46 49 PBT18.066.24 189 39.7621.58 84 NP11.025.76 91 30.4817.50 74
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST