Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 91.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.52% to Rs 71.10 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 91.32% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.52% to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.17% to Rs 30.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.76% to Rs 251.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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