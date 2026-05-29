Saksoft announces cessation of director
With effect from 26 May 2026Saksoft announced the cessation of VVR Babu (DIN: 07234186), Non-Executive Independent Director of Saksoft, has ceased to hold office as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 26 May 2026, upon completion of his second consecutive term of 5 (five) years each as an Independent Director of the Company.
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:16 PM IST